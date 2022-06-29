What: Finance in Common Summit 2022

Who: African Development Bank Group, European Investment Bank

When: 19-20 Octorber 2022

Where: Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire – Pre-register here

The third edition of the Finance in Common (FiCS) Summit will be co-organised by the African Development Bank and the European Investment Bank from19 -20 October 2022, in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. The hybrid event, allowing virtual and in person participation, will be held under the theme: “Green and Just transition for a sustainable recovery”.

The Summit will provide an opportunity to highlight the key role of Public Development Banks (PDBs) in supporting the transformation of economies and financial systems towards sustainability. As the COVID 19 crisis wrote off decades of economic investments and social progress, it is crucial to mainstream green and just transition principles in all financial actors’ investments and operations in order to build back greener and fairer.

The third FiCS Summit will foster debates on the importance of finance in common to resilience and adaptation, green and quality infrastructure, health and social protection, while supporting human rights-based approaches and fighting against inequalities.

Learn more about the past summits and the Finance in Common Initiative here

