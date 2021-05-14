FIFAe World Cup 2021™: The battle of ultimate fame as world’s best meet in London

EA SPORTS™ FIFA 21 elite to compete for total prize pool of USD $500,000

FIFAe World Cup 2021 takes place from 6 to 8 August in London

The world’s best FIFA player to be crowned in a cross-console format

FIFA will continue to monitor the global health situation and any potential impact on the safety of participants and staff.

The FIFAe World Cup™ returns to London after last year’s hiatus due to the pandemic. From 6 to 8 August 2021, the EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Global Series climax occurs as the world’s best individual EA SPORTS™ FIFA 21 players compete. In the three-day event, the 32 best players from all over the globe will battle for ultimate fame and the coveted FIFAe World Cup 2021™ trophy.

After ‘MoAuba’ won the FIFAe World Cup™ trophy in 2019, it is time again to fight for the world’s biggest prize for individual players in FIFA esports. In four groups with eight players each, every game counts towards the table, with the best four players in each section qualifying for the single elimination knockout stage. While the players will qualify on their individual consoles via the EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Global Series Playoffs, the FIFAe World Cup will be on a cross-console format as of the first game to crown the ultimate world champion across both PlayStation© and Xbox.

For every matchup, one game is played on Xbox and one on PlayStation throughout the entire tournament, bringing the players closer to glory and worldwide fame. From the round of 16 to the final, it is edge-of-the-seat action. The aggregate scores of the knockout match-ups help decide who remains in the tournament during the single elimination bracket. While there is a prize pool of USD $500,000, the winner of the FIFAe World Cup 2021™ can look forward to a USD $250,000 reward. With this, FIFAe not only sets a global and highly competitive stage for the players but offers fans an exciting broadcast experience.

Players will qualify via the EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Global Series Playoffs in their respective regions in the upcoming weeks.

Sourced from FIFA