FIFA announces anti-racism taskforce

The president of the world football governing body, FIFA, announced on Thursday the creation of an anti-racism taskforce featuring Real Madrid’s winger, Vinicius Junior.

On Thursday, Gianni Infantino met in Barcelona with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) president Ednaldo Rodrigues ahead of Brazil’s friendly against Guinea on Saturday.

“Where there are acts of racism or discrimination on the pitch, you have to stop the game – that’s it. We have to be decisive and the referees have this opportunity in FIFA competitions. We have this process for stopping the game, and you have to take action at every level, at national level as well. Because the message needs to be visible and strong, a very strong message. If there is racism, there is no football – that’s it. If there is racism, there is no football. So if there is racism, we stop the football – that’s it”, promised FIFA president, Gianni Infantino.

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior was racially abused by Valencia supporters in May in an incident which provoked worldwide outrage.

Last week, supporters found guilty of abusing Vinicius were issued stadium bans and fines by the Spanish authorities.

Sourced from Africanews