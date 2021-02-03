Essential Bingo Lingo for Online Casinos

– Advertisement –





The bingo lingo is as essential to bingo as playing the game itself, there are certain words and phrases that the bingo caller will say when specific numbers are drawn. For instance, the number eighty eight will be affectionately known as two fat ladies in bingo halls.

As bingo has been around for many years now, sometimes the terminology used in the game changes along with the times. Newer online players may find that the terminology used in bingo can be a little confusing at first, maybe even nonsensical. To help, we have compiled a short list of essential online bingo lingo below!

Most Common Bingo Terminology

Let’s start with the terms that are most commonplace. These are things that are universal to the game and are unlikely to ever be changed.

75/90 Ball

This is the amount of numbers the game is played with. Typically in an online game you will get the choice to choose what amount you would rather play with.

Bingo card/board

The most essential thing you will have in any game. The bingo card has all of the numbers that are being called out on it.

Bingo lobby

– Advertisement –



The area online where you are able to view all of the games that are currently available to play. Players can choose whichever they want to play in.

Bingo Pot

This is the overall prize fund. Always be sure to check this before you play because you may find that the prize may not be enough for you.

Dabber

This refers to the online marker you use to check off numbers on the bingo card. These virtual markers can even be customised into different shapes and colours by players!

Roomies

This affectionate nickname refers to the other people in the lobby that you are playing against online.

Online Chat Acronyms

– Advertisement –





You will also come across different acronyms for things when you are in an online bingo lobby. Below we have listed the most confusing terms and what they mean.

1TG/ 2TG – The ‘TG’ means ‘to go’ and the preceding number refers to how many numbers you have left to check off your bingo bard before you can win. So 2TG means you have only two numbers left to cross off!

AFC – Means that you are away from computer. Used for when the player will be taking a short break and to let the other players know, it would be rude to leave without saying anything.

AFK – Away from keyboard. Similarly, this means the same as the above but this is another way of saying it in chatrooms.

GLAC – Means good luck all close. The online bingo community is one of the most welcoming and friendlist, wishing a few of your roomies good luck is a great way to support them.

Summary

With such a lovely community, online bingo is always welcoming to newcomers. We hope that the above will help you with the sometimes confusing online bingo lingo, making you ready to jump into the chat, meet some new roomies and have a great time!

Sourced from Africa Feeds