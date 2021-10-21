Embattled Nigerian Singer, Tiwa Savage Releases ‘Who Ordered Lekki Shooting’ Song To Mark #EndSARS Anniversary

Tiwa Savage, embattled Nigerian singer, has reignited the debate on “who ordered the shooting of protesters at the Lekki tollgate last year” in a short song to commemorate the first #EndSARS anniversary.

The singer, who became a trending topic earlier in the week over an alleged sex tape, called on the Nigerian authorities in the short song to reveal who ordered the shooting of protesters.







“Don’t end our lives… We will not forget, this is not the end. Who gave the order, who gave the order? We’ll not forget…,” she could be heard singing.

She also accompanied the video with a terse post which read: “Who? 20.10.20”

Nigerian soldiers had on October 20, 2021 opened fire on the protesters, who had converged at the Lekki Toll Gate to protest against police brutality.

The incident triggered a global outrage, with calls for justice echoing from different parts of the world.

It was gathered that before the shooting started, some officials uninstalled the Closed Circuit Television cameras in the area.

The electricity at the protest area was also disconnected to prevent demonstrators from filming the attack.

Minutes later, heavily armed Nigerian Army personnel moved into the scene to complete the plan.

By the time the sounds of their guns died down, dozens of protesters had been allegedly killed.

