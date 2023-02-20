Egypt: Seminar on Industrial and Trade Business Opportunities organized by the African Development Bank and the Ministry of Industry and Trade in…

What? Seminar on industrial and trade business opportunities in Africa (IT-BOS)

Who? African Development Bank Group in collaboration with the Commercial Services Department (ECS), Africa Department, of the Egyptian Ministry of Industry and Trade,

When? February 22, 2023, from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm (local time)

Where? Sofitel El Gezira Hotel, Cairo, Egypt

The African Development Bank Group, in collaboration with the Commercial Services Department (ECS) of the Egyptian Ministry of Industry and Trade, is organizing a one-day Industrial and Business Opportunities Seminar (IT-BOS) on February 22 in Cairo.

The IT-BOS will bring the AfDB’s leadership and private sector experts together with 100 large Egyptian manufacturers and exporters with major Egyptian exporters with significant trade and investment activities. These 100 companies represent industries from sector-wide export councils: namely, food, medical, building materials, engineering industries, chemical industries, furniture and packaging. These are major

The objectives of the seminar are to:

Present the African Development Bank’s Ten-year strategy and “High 5” strategic priorities with focus on private sector development and job creation.

Provide the Bank’s support to industrial and trade development including industrial investments, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and intra-African trade.

Build a pipeline of Egyptian manufacturers and exporters eligible for Bank’s potential financing.

Present the Bank’s financing instruments and modalities, procurement policies and procedures, integrity and anti-corruption.

Understand the Egyptian exporters aspirations, challenges, and opportunities in accessing African markets and developing their exports and explore potential areas of collaboration.

African Development Bank Group