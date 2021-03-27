Eddy Kenzo and Levixone win big at virtual Global Music Awards

Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo and Levixone both won 2021 Global Music Awards Africa (Courtesy)

Uganda’s flag flew high as Eddy Kenzo was voted the Global Male Act of the Year and Levixone picked up the Global Gospel Song of the Year Award at the 2021 Global Music Awards Africa.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Global Music Awards Africa was held as a virtual event in Ghana’s Accra.

Levixone Lucas added to his growing awards collection as is song ‘Celebrate’ was recognised as the best gospel song of the year.

In the Global Gospel Song of the year, Levixone’s song had been nominated against ‘God Alone’ (Joe Praize), ‘W’asem’ (Diana Hamilton), ‘Jesus Over Do’ (Empress Gifty Osei), ‘Worthy To Be Praise’ (Prospa Ochimana), and ‘Revival’ (Michael Mahendere).

On the other hand, Eddy Kenzo, the Sitya Loss hitmaker was voted the Global Male Act of the Year, beating Bella Shmurda and Leczy (Nigeria), Mr Leo (Cameroon) and Kuami Eugene (Ghana) to the award.

Levixone celebrated his win with a post across his social media platforms in which he thanked God, and dedicated the award to the Ugandan gospel industry.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

“Glory 2 Jesus for this big win @gmaa.21. Uganda we celebrate ???? and the gospel music ???? ministry we win together … Psalm 46:10 Be still, and know that I am God. I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth!” … to my fan all over the world thanks sooo much for love and support,” he wrote.

Eddy Kenzo (right) and Levixone (Courtesy)

The awards platform is the brainchild of Ghana-based event company Smart Focus Media and seeks to celebrate outstanding musical accomplishments by African acts while promoting the continent’s artists to global audiences.

Nigeria’s Bella Shmurda was the night’s biggest winner, bagging the trophies for Global Collaboration of the Year and Global Most Popular Song of the Year.

Record of the Year went to ‘Jerusalema’ star Master KG, with Kuami Eugene’s Son of Africa won the Album of the Year award. Grammy winner Burna Boy got Global Artist of the Year Award.

In its first year, the awards platform has received worldwide recognition, as it honours the notable musical accomplishments of Africa’s musicians while promoting the continent as a global music destination.

A special recognition award was presented to Bice Osei Kuffour, former president of the Musicians Union of Ghana, Hiplife veteran Reggie Rockstone, singer Nana Ama and broadcaster and musician Daniel Kofi Amoateng, all of whom contributed to African music.

RELATED ARTICLES

Sourced From Nigerian Music