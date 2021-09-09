You are here
ECOWAS suspends Guinea, demands Alpha Conde’s release

Elwin Mandowa

Guinea has been suspended by regional bloc ECOWAS for recent coup carried out by soldiers.

The West African nation can no longer participate in ECOWAS activities until it returns to constitutional rule.

ECOWAS leaders have also demanded the immediate and unconditional release of ousted President Alpha Conde.

At the end of their extraordinary summit held by video conference, the regional leaders condemned Sunday’s coup against the Conde government and also demanded a return to constitutional order.

An ECOWAS mission led by Ghana’s Foreign Minister Shirley Ghana is to visit Guinea on Thursday to meet with the military junta led by Col. Amandy Doumbouya-led military junta.

The delegation will include officials from Nigeria, Burkina Faso and the ECOWAS Commission.

The coup makers, who claimed they toppled Conde because of corruption, nepotism and constitutional violations among other reasons, are apparently consolidating their hold on power.

They have lifted the night curfew they imposed, reopened the country’s closed borders and appointed regional governors after dissolving Conde’s government and suspending the national constitution.

They have also pledged to set up a government of national unity.

The Guinea coup came as no surprise following the national division and violence that followed Conde’s controversial decision to change the constitution to pave for his election for third term last October.

The ECOWAS summit also received briefing from former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, on the political situation in Mali.

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya is Guinea’s coup leader

Source: Africafeeds.com

Sourced from Africa Feeds

