ECOWAS leaders meet over resurgence of coups in the region

– Advertisement –





Ecowas leaders meeting in Ghana’s capital Accra for an extra-ordinary summit have expressed concerned about the resurgence of coups in the region.

They fear the worrying trend could devastate the entire region if not tackled quickly as they discuss a way out in Thursday’s meeting.

Last week soldiers seized power in Burkina Faso, ousting president Roch Marc Kabore. Already soldiers have taken over power in Mali and Guinea, a crisis ECOWAS is yet to resolve.

On Tuesday there was another failed coup attempt in Guinea-Bissau where the president Umaro Sissoco Embaló and his cabinet survived an attempt on their lives as well.

ECOWAS leaders are hoping to find a solution to these recent political instabilities in their summit taking place in Accra.

– Advertisement –



The chair of ECOWAS, Ghana’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo told his colleagues at the opening session of the summit that they must “address this dangerous trend collectively and decisively before it devastates the whole region.”

Akufo-Addo also described the resurgence of coups in the region as a “matter of grave concern” that must be tackled seriously.

ECOWAS has already suspended, Mali, Guinea and recently Burkina Faso and has demanded that civilian rule is restored to these countries.

Sanctions have already been imposed on Mali and Guinea and it is anticipated similar economic sanctions will be imposed on Burkina Faso after Thursday’s meeting.

– Advertisement –





Source: Africafeeds.com