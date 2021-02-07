Duhail delight as Qataris claim fifth

Al Duhail beat Ulsan Hyundai 3-1 to finish fifth

Superb goals from Edmilson Junior, Mohammed Muntari and Almoez Ali

Dominant Qataris well worth their win

Al Duhail SC have finished fifth at the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™ after an impressive 3-1 win over Asian champions Ulsan Hyundai FC.

The Qataris produced a trio of outstanding goals, the first of which came after 21 minutes when Edmilson Junior advanced unchallenged from midfield and guided an inch-perfect low shot into the bottom-right corner.

It was the in-form Belgian’s 13th strike in his last ten appearances, and was no more than the local favourites merited for an impressive first-half display that should, in truth, have yielded another goal or two.

Ulsan, though, were much improved after the break and claimed a deserved equaliser just after the hour-mark, when Yoon Bitgaram scrambled home after some fine build-up play.

But parity lasted for just four minutes, as Al Duhail quickly reclaimed the lead with another delightful effort, as Dudu’s scooped pass was volleyed home first-time by Mohammed Muntari.

And victory was secured eight minutes from time – again, with a goal of the highest quality – as Almoez Ali wriggled in from the right before burying a powerful right-foot shot beyond the helpless Jo Hyeonwoo.

Sourced from FIFA