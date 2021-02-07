CHAN: Atmosphere heats up in Morocco and Mali final

With just a few hours to go before Morocco and Mali face off in the CHAN final in Cameroon on Sunday, the two sides had their last training session in Yaoundé.

Although Morocco are the title holders and the favourites to win, the Moroccan team says it will do all it can to beat Mali.

“It’s true that it was a tough competition and we are at this level, so we will do everything to give our best in this final,” said Moroccan coach Lhoussaine Ammouta.

“We will approach it with the greatest sportsmanship, the greatest respect because Morocco is a football country, so we have respect for the opponent we have in front, but we will play our luck greatly.”

More than 10,000 supporters will cheer on the Malians at the stadium,, which has reduced capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s a big game for the Malians, who are keeping it’s strategy secret.

Sonore (French) Nouhoum Diané, Coach Mali

“The matches are played but are not the same, the Cameroon Morocco match was another game and the match we are going to play it will be another match. So will Morocco score 4 goals against us, neither I nor you can answer that,” said Mali coach Nouhoum Diané.

“It’s a game that we are going to try to prepare and the strategy that we are going to try to put in place is between my players and me, I am not going to put it in public. As much as I have respect for Morocco, I said earlier, it is a very big football country like Cameroon like Guinea, like the DRC. But here we also deserve respect.

“It is up to us to prove that we have taken a step forward in relation to African competitions, whether at the level of national teams.”

Though Mali is the underdog against Morocco, its fighting spirit will guarantee the game will be one to watch.

