DRC’s President Tshisekedi returns from a visit to the Grand Kasai

President Tshisekedi from the Democratic Republic of Congo returned Thursday evening to Kinshasa a after a two week visit to the region of the Grand Kasai.

The president and his wife visited the five provinces in what the opposition is describing as a pre-campaign move.

Félix Tshisekedi had a first-hand account of the difficulties faced by many in the region where there is a chronic lack of infrastructures such as roads, electricity and schools.

The Congolese president is fulfilling a promise made earlier to visit the countryside in a bid to witness the execution of his development programme.

