I struggled with pornography, felt wretched despite having money — Banky W

Popular musician, Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, has revealed the struggles he faced in the past.

The entertainer cum politician revealed these in an interview with The Visibility Lunch Hour, hosted by Glory Edozien.

He said he struggled with pornography and other addictions and felt wretched despite the fact that he had the kind of money that could keep him going.

Banky W said: “In the eyes of the world, I was a successful artiste.

“I have been a successful record label executive, successful entrepreneur, but I still felt empty, I still felt wretched.

“There were things that I was struggling with on a personal basis.

“Everything from promiscuity to pornography to just things that you will struggle with, real things that people struggled with on a personal basis.

“This is now getting into areas where you feel like you are in bondage and you are trying to clean yourself up but you keep making the same mistake.

“So, you are just stuck in this place of feeling far from God, feeling separated from God.

“Feeling that I have made a little bit of money but I am still not happy.

“I have been fortunate to be able to do what I love for a living for a long time.

“I am grateful for the small success we have experienced in music, in film, in other ventures.

“But there is what I call a God-shaped void inside every man.

“Until you start to fill that void with God, you will find that you will come up short regardless of what success you have or how successful or happy you may seem in the eyes of the world.

“There is an emptiness you feel when you are disconnected from that source. It is a purpose thing, not a pay thing.

“It’s a meaning thing, not about money. That’s why you see some of these billionaires commit suicide.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music