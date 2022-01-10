About Adamawa State, Nigeria
The Slogan
Land of Beauty
Date Of Creation
August 27, 1991
Geography
Adamawa is one of the largest states of Nigeria and occupies about 36,917 square kilometres. It is bordered by the states of Borno to the northwest, Gombe to the west and Taraba to the southwest. Its eastern border forms the national eastern border with Cameroon.
Topographically, it is a mountainous land crossed by the large river valleys – Benue, Gongola and Yedsarem. The valleys of the Mount Cameroon, Mandara Mountains and Adamawa Plateau form part of the landscape.
Brief History
Before it became a state in Nigeria, Adamawa was a subordinate kingdom of the Sultanate of Sokoto which also included much of northern Cameroon. The rulers bear the title of emir (“lamido” in the local language, Fulfulde).
The name “Adamawa” came from the founder of the kingdom, Modibo Adama, a regional leader of the Fulani Jihad organized by Usman dan Fodio of Sokoto in 1804. Modibo Adama came from the region of Gurin (now just a small village) and in 1806, received a green flag for leading the jihad in his native country. In the following years, Adama conquered many lands and tribes. In 1838, he moved his capital to Ribadu, and in 1839, to Joboliwo. In 1841, he founded Yola, where he died in 1848. After the European colonization (first by Germany and then by Britain), the rulers remained as emirs and the line of succession has continued to the present day.
The Local Government area
Adamawa State consists of twenty-one Local Government Areas (LGAs):
Demsa
Fufore
Ganye
Girei
Gombi
Guyuk
Hong
Jada
Lamurde
Madagali
Maiha
Mayo-Belwa
Michika
Mubi North
Mubi South
Numan
Shelleng
Song
Toungo
Yola North (State capital)
Yola South
The Governor
Umaru Fintiri (PDP)
The Deputy governor
Crowther Seth (PDP)
The Senators
C: Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (APC)
N: Ishaku Elisha Abbo (APC)
S: Binos Dauda Yaroe (PDP)
Representatives
|OFFICE
|NAME
|PARTY
|CONSTITUENCY
|TERM
|Representative
|Abdulrazak Namdas
|Peoples Democratic Party
|Jada/Ganye/Mayo Belwa/Toungo
|2019–till date
|Representative
|Gibeon Goroki Miskaru
|Peoples Democratic Party
|Guyuk/Shelleng
|2019–till date
|Representative
|Yusuf Buba
|APC
|Hong/Gombi
|2019–till date
|Representative
|Jaafar Abubakar Magaji
|APC
|Mubi N/Mu S/Maiha
|2019–till date
|Representative
|Mustafa Muhammed Saidu
|Peoples Democratic Party
|Fufore/Song
|2019–till date
|Representative
|Zakaria Dauda Nyampa
|PDP
|Michika/Madagali
|2019–till date
|Representative
|Kwamoti Bitrus Laori
|PDP
|Demsa/Numan/Lamurde
|2019–till date
|Representative
|Abdulrauf Abdulkadir Modibbo
|APC
|Yola North/Yola South/Girei
|2019–till date
The Website
Major Cities
Yola
Prominent Places
Nuhu Auwalu Wakili’s Palace
Lamido’s Palace
Three Sisters Rock in Song
American University of Nigeria
Mineral Resources
- Feldspar.
- Fluorspar.
- Gypsum.
- Magnesite.
- Tantalite.
- Laterites.
- Rock Cystal.
- Topaz.
The population
Population (2006)
• Total 3,178,950
Postal Code
640001
Culture and tourism
Mubi
Nuhu Auwalu Wakili’s Palace
Sukur World Heritage Site
Lamido’s Palace
Kamale Mountain Peak in Michika
Three Sisters Rock in Song
Kwandree Cold water spot in Michika
The confluence of Rivers Benue and Gongola in Numan Uba under Mubi (Valanyi)
Notable People
Atiku Abubakar
Iya Abubakar
Jibril Aminu
Alex Badeh
Mohammed Bello
Aisha Buhari
Done P. Dabale
Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri
Binta Masi Garba
Boni Haruna
Bindo Jibrilla
Muhammadu Gambo Jimeta
Aliyu Kama
Babachir David Lawal
Tahir Mamman
Buba Marwa
Abubakar Saleh Michika
Boss Mustapha
Murtala Nyako
Bamanga Tukur
Mahmud Tukur
Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo
Nuhu Ribadu
Ibrahim Lamorde
Ahmed Joda
Languages
|LGA
|Languages
|Demsa
|fulfulde; Bali; Bata; Bille; Mbula-Bwazza; Waka
|Fufore
|fulfulde;
|Ganye
|Fulfulde, Gaa; Koma; Mumuye; Peere; Chamba Daka
|Girei
|fulfulde
|Gombi
|fulfulde ; Bura-Pabir; Ga’anda; Hwana; Lala-Roba; Mboi; Ngwaba; Nya Huba
|Guduniya
|Ngwaba
|Guyuk
|Bacama; Bena; Dera; Ga’anda; Longuda; Voro
|Hong
|Boga; Nggwahyi; Ngwaba; Nya Huba; Mafa, Kamwe
|Jada
|fulfulde
|Lamurde
|Fulfulde, Kwa; Kyak; Bacama; Dadiya; Dikaka; Dza; Jiba; Tso
|Madagali
|fulfulde; Margi ;Mafa
|Maiha
|Fulfulde,
|Mayo Belwa
|Fulfulde,
|Michika
|Kamwe, Gvoko; Hide; Hya; Kamwe; Lamang; Marghi Central; Mafa; Marghi South; Putai; Vemgo-Mabas; Waja
|Mubi
|Fulfulde, Kamwe Daba; Ga’anda; Mafa; Gude; Kirya-Konzel; Marghi Central; Marghi South; Nya Huba
|Mubi North
|Fali, Fulfulde ; Kamwe Hya; Zizilivakan
|Mubi South
|Gude
|Numan
|Bacama; Bali; Dza; Kpasham; Kwa; Mbula-Bwazza; Mumuye; Waka; Kaan
|Shelleng
|Kaan; Hwana; Mbula-Bwazza
|Song
|Bata; Bena; Ga’anda; Gudu; Hwana; Kaan; Kofa; Mboi; Mbula-Bwazza; Voro
|Toungo
|Jibu
|Yola
|Fulfulde,
|Yola North
|fulfulde
|Yola South
|Fulfulde, Bacama,
Institutions
Adamawa State Polytechnic, Yola
Adamawa State University
American University of Nigeria,Yola
Federal College of Education, Yola
Federal Polytechnic, Mubi
Modibbo Adama University, Yola