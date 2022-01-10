About Adamawa State, Nigeria

You are here
Date Of Creation

August 27, 1991

Geography

Adamawa is one of the largest states of Nigeria and occupies about 36,917 square kilometres. It is bordered by the states of Borno to the northwest, Gombe to the west and Taraba to the southwest. Its eastern border forms the national eastern border with Cameroon.

Topographically, it is a mountainous land crossed by the large river valleys – Benue, Gongola and Yedsarem. The valleys of the Mount Cameroon, Mandara Mountains and Adamawa Plateau form part of the landscape.


Brief History

Before it became a state in Nigeria, Adamawa was a subordinate kingdom of the Sultanate of Sokoto which also included much of northern Cameroon. The rulers bear the title of emir (“lamido” in the local language, Fulfulde).

The name “Adamawa” came from the founder of the kingdom, Modibo Adama, a regional leader of the Fulani Jihad organized by Usman dan Fodio of Sokoto in 1804. Modibo Adama came from the region of Gurin (now just a small village) and in 1806, received a green flag for leading the jihad in his native country. In the following years, Adama conquered many lands and tribes. In 1838, he moved his capital to Ribadu, and in 1839, to Joboliwo. In 1841, he founded Yola, where he died in 1848. After the European colonization (first by Germany and then by Britain), the rulers remained as emirs and the line of succession has continued to the present day.

The Local Government area

Adamawa State consists of twenty-one Local Government Areas (LGAs):

Demsa
Fufore
Ganye
Girei
Gombi
Guyuk
Hong
Jada
Lamurde
Madagali
Maiha
Mayo-Belwa
Michika
Mubi North
Mubi South
Numan
Shelleng
Song
Toungo
Yola North (State capital)
Yola South

The Governor

Umaru Fintiri (PDP)

The Deputy governor

Crowther Seth (PDP)

The Senators

C: Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (APC)
N: Ishaku Elisha Abbo (APC)
S: Binos Dauda Yaroe (PDP)

Representatives

OFFICENAMEPARTYCONSTITUENCYTERM
RepresentativeAbdulrazak NamdasPeoples Democratic PartyJada/Ganye/Mayo Belwa/Toungo2019–till date
RepresentativeGibeon Goroki MiskaruPeoples Democratic PartyGuyuk/Shelleng2019–till date
RepresentativeYusuf BubaAPCHong/Gombi2019–till date
RepresentativeJaafar Abubakar MagajiAPCMubi N/Mu S/Maiha2019–till date
RepresentativeMustafa Muhammed SaiduPeoples Democratic PartyFufore/Song2019–till date
RepresentativeZakaria Dauda NyampaPDPMichika/Madagali2019–till date
RepresentativeKwamoti Bitrus LaoriPDPDemsa/Numan/Lamurde2019–till date
RepresentativeAbdulrauf Abdulkadir ModibboAPCYola North/Yola South/Girei2019–till date

The Website

www.adamawastate.gov.ng

Major Cities

Yola

Prominent Places

Nuhu Auwalu Wakili’s Palace

Lamido’s Palace

Three Sisters Rock in Song

American University of Nigeria

Mineral Resources

  • Feldspar.
  • Fluorspar.
  • Gypsum.
  • Magnesite.
  • Tantalite.
  • Laterites.
  • Rock Cystal.
  • Topaz.

The population

Population (2006)
• Total 3,178,950

Postal Code

640001

Culture and tourism

Mubi
Nuhu Auwalu Wakili’s Palace
Sukur World Heritage Site
Lamido’s Palace
Kamale Mountain Peak in Michika
Three Sisters Rock in Song
Kwandree Cold water spot in Michika
The confluence of Rivers Benue and Gongola in Numan Uba under Mubi (Valanyi)

Notable People

Atiku Abubakar
Iya Abubakar
Jibril Aminu
Alex Badeh
Mohammed Bello
Aisha Buhari
Done P. Dabale
Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri
Binta Masi Garba
Boni Haruna
Bindo Jibrilla
Muhammadu Gambo Jimeta
Aliyu Kama
Babachir David Lawal
Tahir Mamman
Buba Marwa
Abubakar Saleh Michika
Boss Mustapha
Murtala Nyako
Bamanga Tukur
Mahmud Tukur
Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo
Nuhu Ribadu
Ibrahim Lamorde
Ahmed Joda

Languages

LGALanguages
Demsafulfulde; Bali; Bata; Bille; Mbula-Bwazza; Waka
Fuforefulfulde;
GanyeFulfulde, Gaa; Koma; Mumuye; Peere; Chamba Daka
Gireifulfulde
Gombifulfulde ; Bura-Pabir; Ga’anda; Hwana; Lala-Roba; Mboi; Ngwaba; Nya Huba
GuduniyaNgwaba
GuyukBacama; Bena; Dera; Ga’anda; Longuda; Voro
HongBoga; Nggwahyi; Ngwaba; Nya Huba; Mafa, Kamwe
Jadafulfulde
LamurdeFulfulde, Kwa; Kyak; Bacama; Dadiya; Dikaka; Dza; Jiba; Tso
Madagalifulfulde; Margi ;Mafa
MaihaFulfulde,
Mayo BelwaFulfulde,
MichikaKamwe, Gvoko; Hide; Hya; Kamwe; Lamang; Marghi Central; Mafa; Marghi South; Putai; Vemgo-Mabas; Waja
MubiFulfulde, Kamwe Daba; Ga’anda; Mafa; Gude; Kirya-Konzel; Marghi Central; Marghi South; Nya Huba
Mubi NorthFali, Fulfulde ; Kamwe Hya; Zizilivakan
Mubi SouthGude
NumanBacama; Bali; Dza; Kpasham; Kwa; Mbula-Bwazza; Mumuye; Waka; Kaan
ShellengKaan; Hwana; Mbula-Bwazza
SongBata; Bena; Ga’anda; Gudu; Hwana; Kaan; Kofa; Mboi; Mbula-Bwazza; Voro
ToungoJibu
YolaFulfulde,
Yola Northfulfulde
Yola SouthFulfulde, Bacama,

Institutions

Adamawa State Polytechnic, Yola
Adamawa State University
American University of Nigeria,Yola
Federal College of Education, Yola
Federal Polytechnic, Mubi
Modibbo Adama University, Yola

