About Adamawa State, Nigeria

The Slogan

Land of Beauty

Date Of Creation

August 27, 1991

Geography

Adamawa is one of the largest states of Nigeria and occupies about 36,917 square kilometres. It is bordered by the states of Borno to the northwest, Gombe to the west and Taraba to the southwest. Its eastern border forms the national eastern border with Cameroon.

Topographically, it is a mountainous land crossed by the large river valleys – Benue, Gongola and Yedsarem. The valleys of the Mount Cameroon, Mandara Mountains and Adamawa Plateau form part of the landscape.





Brief History

Before it became a state in Nigeria, Adamawa was a subordinate kingdom of the Sultanate of Sokoto which also included much of northern Cameroon. The rulers bear the title of emir (“lamido” in the local language, Fulfulde).

The name “Adamawa” came from the founder of the kingdom, Modibo Adama, a regional leader of the Fulani Jihad organized by Usman dan Fodio of Sokoto in 1804. Modibo Adama came from the region of Gurin (now just a small village) and in 1806, received a green flag for leading the jihad in his native country. In the following years, Adama conquered many lands and tribes. In 1838, he moved his capital to Ribadu, and in 1839, to Joboliwo. In 1841, he founded Yola, where he died in 1848. After the European colonization (first by Germany and then by Britain), the rulers remained as emirs and the line of succession has continued to the present day.

The Local Government area

Adamawa State consists of twenty-one Local Government Areas (LGAs):

Demsa

Fufore

Ganye

Girei

Gombi

Guyuk

Hong

Jada

Lamurde

Madagali

Maiha

Mayo-Belwa

Michika

Mubi North

Mubi South

Numan

Shelleng

Song

Toungo

Yola North (State capital)

Yola South

The Governor

Umaru Fintiri (PDP)

The Deputy governor

Crowther Seth (PDP)

The Senators

C: Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (APC)

N: Ishaku Elisha Abbo (APC)

S: Binos Dauda Yaroe (PDP)

Representatives

OFFICE NAME PARTY CONSTITUENCY TERM Representative Abdulrazak Namdas Peoples Democratic Party Jada/Ganye/Mayo Belwa/Toungo 2019–till date Representative Gibeon Goroki Miskaru Peoples Democratic Party Guyuk/Shelleng 2019–till date Representative Yusuf Buba APC Hong/Gombi 2019–till date Representative Jaafar Abubakar Magaji APC Mubi N/Mu S/Maiha 2019–till date Representative Mustafa Muhammed Saidu Peoples Democratic Party Fufore/Song 2019–till date Representative Zakaria Dauda Nyampa PDP Michika/Madagali 2019–till date Representative Kwamoti Bitrus Laori PDP Demsa/Numan/Lamurde 2019–till date Representative Abdulrauf Abdulkadir Modibbo APC Yola North/Yola South/Girei 2019–till date

The Website

www.adamawastate.gov.ng

Major Cities

Yola

Prominent Places

Nuhu Auwalu Wakili’s Palace

Lamido’s Palace

Three Sisters Rock in Song

American University of Nigeria

Mineral Resources

Feldspar.

Fluorspar.

Gypsum.

Magnesite.

Tantalite.

Laterites.

Rock Cystal.

Topaz.

The population

Population (2006)

• Total 3,178,950

Postal Code

640001

Culture and tourism

Mubi

Nuhu Auwalu Wakili’s Palace

Sukur World Heritage Site

Lamido’s Palace

Kamale Mountain Peak in Michika

Three Sisters Rock in Song

Kwandree Cold water spot in Michika

The confluence of Rivers Benue and Gongola in Numan Uba under Mubi (Valanyi)

Notable People

Atiku Abubakar

Iya Abubakar

Jibril Aminu

Alex Badeh

Mohammed Bello

Aisha Buhari

Done P. Dabale

Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri

Binta Masi Garba

Boni Haruna

Bindo Jibrilla

Muhammadu Gambo Jimeta

Aliyu Kama

Babachir David Lawal

Tahir Mamman

Buba Marwa

Abubakar Saleh Michika

Boss Mustapha

Murtala Nyako

Bamanga Tukur

Mahmud Tukur

Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo

Nuhu Ribadu

Ibrahim Lamorde

Ahmed Joda

Languages

LGA Languages Demsa fulfulde; Bali; Bata; Bille; Mbula-Bwazza; Waka Fufore fulfulde; Ganye Fulfulde, Gaa; Koma; Mumuye; Peere; Chamba Daka Girei fulfulde Gombi fulfulde ; Bura-Pabir; Ga’anda; Hwana; Lala-Roba; Mboi; Ngwaba; Nya Huba Guduniya Ngwaba Guyuk Bacama; Bena; Dera; Ga’anda; Longuda; Voro Hong Boga; Nggwahyi; Ngwaba; Nya Huba; Mafa, Kamwe Jada fulfulde Lamurde Fulfulde, Kwa; Kyak; Bacama; Dadiya; Dikaka; Dza; Jiba; Tso Madagali fulfulde; Margi ;Mafa Maiha Fulfulde, Mayo Belwa Fulfulde, Michika Kamwe, Gvoko; Hide; Hya; Kamwe; Lamang; Marghi Central; Mafa; Marghi South; Putai; Vemgo-Mabas; Waja Mubi Fulfulde, Kamwe Daba; Ga’anda; Mafa; Gude; Kirya-Konzel; Marghi Central; Marghi South; Nya Huba Mubi North Fali, Fulfulde ; Kamwe Hya; Zizilivakan Mubi South Gude Numan Bacama; Bali; Dza; Kpasham; Kwa; Mbula-Bwazza; Mumuye; Waka; Kaan Shelleng Kaan; Hwana; Mbula-Bwazza Song Bata; Bena; Ga’anda; Gudu; Hwana; Kaan; Kofa; Mboi; Mbula-Bwazza; Voro Toungo Jibu Yola Fulfulde, Yola North fulfulde Yola South Fulfulde, Bacama,

Institutions

Adamawa State Polytechnic, Yola

Adamawa State University

American University of Nigeria,Yola

Federal College of Education, Yola

Federal Polytechnic, Mubi

Modibbo Adama University, Yola

