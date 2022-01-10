Excitement, caution as AFCON gets underway in Cameroon

After a year’s delay, the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations is getting underway in Cameroon.

The host country has pulled all the stops to stage Africa’s biggest football event despite the threat of the coronavirus.

The effort to hold the tournament has been enormous. Massive investments in terms of infrastructure made it impossible to be postponed again.

Faced with the pandemic, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Cameroonian government have agreed on strict measures to ensure the event goes ahead as planned.

On this Football Planet special, Serge Mankou examines Cameroon’s readiness and talks favorites and challengers with sports journalist Antoni Mouyoungui.

Sourced from Africanews