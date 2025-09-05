DRC: Rebels kill 52 with machetes as peace deal with government falters
Islamic State-linked rebels have killed at least 52 civilians with machetes and hoes in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) carried out the attacks in Beni and Lubero territories after suffering defeats by Congolese forces, according to Lieutenant Elongo Kyondwa Marx, a regional army spokesperson. “When they arrived, they first woke […]
The post DRC: Rebels kill 52 with machetes as peace deal with government falters appeared first on Africa Feeds.