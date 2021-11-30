DRC: National championships of wheelchair basketball

In Goma, provincial capital of North Kivu in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the 3rd edition of the national championship of wheelchair basketball was held on Sunday, November 28, at the Paralympic Stadium omnisports by the provincial authorities.

The sporting activity was on the theme: together for the social inclusion of people with disabilities through sports and decent work”.

“The fact of practicing sport will give a certain open-mindedness to our friends in situation of handicap. The fact that they are here today, for example, with these other personalities who have come to participate and cheer them on, is already an important factor in facilitating their social inclusion. Betty Mabenza.

Athlete of the Kinshasa women’s team, Rosette LWINA is a living example. Last year, she represented the DRC at the Olympic Games in Tokyo where she placed eleventh in the world and fourth in the continental ranking. For her, being handicapped also presents different advantages.

“The first thing friends in the same situation like me must understand is that being disabled is not the end of the world. They just need to accept themselves as they are. I am now recognized worldwide because of my disability. Take courage and come to practice sports with us and you will also have many advantages and openings. “Rosette LWINA

The activity will be climaxed on Friday December 3, a day set aside by the United Nations to celebrate person living with disabilities

