DR Congo’s President Tshisekedi takes over as AU chairman

President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Félix Tshisekedi has now assumed the role of chairman of the African Union.

He took over from South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa and will serve as the chairman for one-year.

Tshisekedi’s tenure began officially at the African Union’s 34th summit on Saturday with discussions taking place virtually.

As we hand over the baton to the DRC, we are determined to continue working with President Tshisekedi to ensure that Africa becomes an integrated continent, politically united, based on the ideals of Pan-Africanism & the vision of African renaissance.https://t.co/TB42zNGHkb — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) February 6, 2021

The new AU Chair will have to lead the Union to tackle major issues such as the coronavirus pandemic and the several conflicts on the continent.

The continent of Africa has so far recorded 3.5% of global virus cases and 4% of global deaths, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

The African leaders hope to find a response to the pandemic and how economies can overcome the damage.

U.S President Joe Biden sent a message to participants of this year’s African Union summit, pledging to work with the AU to advance a “shared vision of a better future.”

Source: Africafeeds.com