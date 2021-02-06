You are here
Africa Business Ghana West Africa World 

Ghana secures duty-free and quota-free access to UK market

Ghana has announced that it has signed a deal with the United Kingdom (UK) that gives it duty-free and quota-free access to the UK market.

Ghanaian will also provide preferential tariff reductions for UK exporters, per the deal.

Ghana’s Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen said in a statement on twitter he was happy with the “new Interim Ghana-UK Trade Partnership Agreement providing duty-free & quota-free access for Ghana to the UK market & preferential tariff reductions for UK exporters.”

He added that “the Agreement also reflects the importance of integration between the West African States within the context of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and amongst African States within the context of the African Continental Free Trade Area.”

The United Kingdom is no longer a member of the European Union and has been reaching out to Africa to solidify its economic relations.

African trade to be impacted by No-deal Brexit and Covid-19

Source: Africafeeds.com

