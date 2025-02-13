You are here
Africa 

DR Congo: Shortage of humanitarian routes threatens aid operation, top UN official warns

Village Reporter

As M23 rebels continue to gain ground in South Kivu in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the country’s top UN humanitarian official has told UN News that increasing “complexity and needs” are fuelling a crisis which had already left more than a million people displaced before the latest surge in fighting. UN Africa News

Discover more from Africa Global Village

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.