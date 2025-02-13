DR Congo: Shortage of humanitarian routes threatens aid operation, top UN official warns
As M23 rebels continue to gain ground in South Kivu in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the country’s top UN humanitarian official has told UN News that increasing “complexity and needs” are fuelling a crisis which had already left more than a million people displaced before the latest surge in fighting. UN Africa News
