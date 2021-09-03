DR Congo: 12 dead; over 4000 sick from toxic leak

– Advertisement –





At least 12 people have died in the Democratic Republic of Congo as a result of toxic leak.

The toxic substances were leaked from a diamond mine in neighboring Angola.

About 4,500 people have also fallen sick as a result of the incident in the south of the Country.

The country’s environment minister Eve Bazaiba said DR Congo would ask for reparations for the damage caused but did not specify an amount.

After a visit to Kasai province, where the Tshikapa River turned red and many fish died, Eve Bazaiba did not indicate how much it would request.

– Advertisement –



The DRC will seek reparations in line with the “polluter pays” principle, Bazaiba said.

Kasai provincial Governor Dieudonne Pieme banned people from drinking water and eating fish from the Tshikapa River after the spill significantly depleted the river’s fish population.

Sociedade Mineira de Catoca, which manages the mine that produces 75 percent of Angola’s diamonds has not immediately responded to a request for comment on the deaths.

There has been no response so far from the mining company.

– Advertisement –





Source: Africafeeds.com