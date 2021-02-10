You are here
Dont Be Too Humble Yemi Alade Tells Fans
Entertainment Lifestyle 

”Don’t Be Too Humble” – Yemi Alade Tells Fans

Village Reporter ,
Dont Be Too Humble Yemi Alade Tells Fans
Nigerian Singer Yemi Alade

Popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, has advised her fans and followers to avoid being too humble. The ‘Johnny’ crooner took to her official Twitter page to share the words of wisdom.

The award-winning singer and performer wrote that being too down to earth can cause others to maltreat a person.

Don’t be do down to Earth, that you become a foot mat !”, she tweeted.

Read Also“I Ignored Beyonce’s Email For 2 Months” – Yemi Alade speaks on ‘The Lion King’ album collaboration

Information Nigeria recalls the Effyzzie Music Group lead artist got into a heated exchange with some fans who expected her to do a cash giveaway. The self-proclaimed Mama Africa refused to do such and warned them to go out to hustle instead of being entitled to her money.

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Follow and like us:
Follow Subscribe
Fbshare Bck
En US Tweet

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Follow by Email