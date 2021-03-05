You are here
Dj Cuppy Gets Accepted Into Oxford University For A Masters Degree
Entertainment Lifestyle 

DJ Cuppy gets accepted into Oxford University for a master’s degree

Village Reporter ,
Dj Cuppy Gets Accepted Into Oxford University For A Masters Degree

This will be the music star’s second master’s degree in six years.

The billionaire heiress took to her Instagram page on Friday, March 5, 2021, where she revealed that she has been accepted to the university for a master’s degree in African Studies.

“My PROUDEST achievement to date… Oxford University, see you in October! 🙌🏾 🎓🎉 #CuppyOnAMission,” she wrote.

She also released a video where she informed her billionaire dad, Femi Otedola and her mom about the big news.

Congratulations to Cuppy from all of us on her latest achievement.

Cuppy earned a master’s degree in Music Business from New York University in 2015.

She is one of Nigeria’s most influential disc jockeys.

Sourced From Nigerian Music

