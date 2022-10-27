DID YOU KNOW? Tems co-wrote Rihanna’s new song ‘Lift Me Up’

Tems, the Nigerian songstress, co-wrote ‘Lift Me Up’, the R&B star Rihanna’s forthcoming single.

Rihanna earlier announced the new song in what is expected to be her first project after childbirth.

The Barbadian songstress had been partially off the music industry since the release of her 2016 album ‘Anti’.

Although she has featured in music belonging to top singers, she has not put out a song of her own in six years.

But on Wednesday, the music megastar said she is making a big comeback with ‘Lift Me Up’.

Tems is listed as a co-writer on Rihanna’s hiatus-breaking song to be released on October 28.

Rihanna co-wrote ‘Lift Me Up’ with Tems, producer Ludwig Göransson, and director Ryan Coogler.

It is understood that the artistes wrote the single as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the star of the first ‘Black Panther’ film who died in 2020 at the age of 43.

In a press statement, Tems said: “After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life.

“I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them.

“Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

In September 2021, Tems and Rihanna connected in Los Angeles at an event to promote the Barbadian singer’s lingerie collection.

A viral video showed the Nigerian hugging Rihanna, who screamed “Oh my God” on meeting the young singer.

It would not be the first time Tems is working with a music bigwig following her meteoric rise to stardom.

The Nigerian featured in ‘Certified Lover Boy’, the studio album by Drake, the American rapper.

Tems and Drake also featured in ‘Wait For You’, a hit song by Future, another US singer.

The songstress gained international acclaim for her effort on ‘Essence’, a chart-topping hit song by Wizkid.

