Thousands of demonstrators gathered in the capital fo Burkina Faso to show their support to the military who seized power in January after overthrowing elected president Roch Marc Christian Kaboré.

Many in the crowd waved Russian flags and held anti-France banners.

Since 2015 that Burkina Faso faces a wave of jihadist violence that killed more than 2,000 people.

Sourced from Africanews