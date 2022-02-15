DCP Abba Kyari: The Narcotic Sunset Post-Hushpuppi! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa

Whoever doubted the determination of retired Brig-Gen. Mohammad Buba Marwa, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Chairman to rid Nigeria of narcotics business and drug consumption must have had a rethink following the recent revelation of the scandal of the century involving the disgraced and suspended DCP Abba Kyari, the hitherto Commander of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) at the Force Intelligence Bureau of the Nigeria Police Force. The anti-drug agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, was all business firing from all cylinders as he addressed a press conference recently.

He sounded coherent, aggressive and undiplomatic in his exposé that sought to unmask a rogue high-ranking police officer with a track record of scam and atrocities. Last January, he had declared, a 25 kilogramme of cocaine (worth millions of Dollars) had been seized at Enugu international airport and the importers apprehended.

The suspected members of the international drug cartel by name Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus were arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu last January and they were cleared with their imported cocaine by the compromised anti-drug agents at the airport before a police team, acting on intelligence, swooped on them and took them in.

According to Babafemi DCP Abba Kyari had got in telephonic contact with one of the NDLEA staff proposing a mouth-watering drug deal worth billions of Naira! Kyari had suggested to the officer that 15 kg worth of the seized hard drug should be taken out and replaced with ‘powder’ with the proceeds shared among them. The arrested drug dealers would subsequently be freed.

The concerned NDLEA officer dutifully and patriotically reported the incident to his superiors who responded by asking him to play along in order for the ‘kingpin’ to be caught pants down. A video evidence was played where Kyari was seen dropping thousands of Dollars being the proceeds of the purloined cocaine which they had already sold!

