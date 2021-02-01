You are here
Davido Praises God With Gospel Singer Mercy Chinwos Song
Entertainment Lifestyle 

Davido Praises God With Gospel Singer Mercy Chinwo’s Song

Village Reporter ,
Davido Praises God With Gospel Singer Mercy Chinwos Song

Nigerian international singer David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, appears to be a fan of Mercy Chinwo and his recent tweet confirms that notion.

The celebrated Nigerian singer, on January 31, took to his Twitter page to praise God. He went on to reveal that he had been listening to Chinwo all morning.

READ ALSO:Actor Femi Branch Calls On Police To Investigate Ogun Hotel For Allegedly Planting Cameras In Rooms

He wrote, “Mercy Chinwo all morning! It’s amazing! It lifts my soul! Thank you Jesus, hands together.”

See Davido’s Tweet Below;

Source:www.Ghgossip.com

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Follow and like us:
Follow Subscribe
Fbshare Bck
En US Tweet

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Follow by Email