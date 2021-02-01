Davido Praises God With Gospel Singer Mercy Chinwo’s Song

Nigerian international singer David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, appears to be a fan of Mercy Chinwo and his recent tweet confirms that notion.

The celebrated Nigerian singer, on January 31, took to his Twitter page to praise God. He went on to reveal that he had been listening to Chinwo all morning.

He wrote, “Mercy Chinwo all morning! It’s amazing! It lifts my soul! Thank you Jesus, hands together.”

See Davido’s Tweet Below;

Mercy Chinwo all morning ! She’s amazing !!! Lifts up my soul!! Thank you Jesus 🙏🏾 — Davido (@davido) January 31, 2021

