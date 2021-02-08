You are here
Covid-19: RwandAir suspends flights to southern Africa

Rwanda’s national carrier Rwandair has announced temporarily suspension of flights to South Africa, Zimbabwe and Zambia.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the airline said the suspension was due to the new Covid-19 variants reported in southern African countries.

It said all flights to and from the cities of Johannesburg, Cape Town, Lusaka and Harare have been suspended effective February 8, 2021.

But the airline said there arrangements for customers to request for refunds or reschedule travel to the destinations.

Already efforts to contain the spread of the new Covid-19 variants in South Africa have encountered some challenges.

South Africa has halted the use of AstraZeneca jab after it was revealed that the Oxford led vaccine offers “minimal protection” against mild disease from the South Africa variant, according to scientists.

A new study, not yet peer reviewed, involved about 2,000 people who were on average 31 years old.

But Prof Sarah Gilbert, Oxford lead vaccine developer, said vaccines should still protect against severe disease.

She said developers were likely to have a modified Oxford jab by the autumn to combat the South Africa variant.

50 million people at risk of hunger in southern Africa

