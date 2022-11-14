Countdown to the World Cup has started

The countdown has started for the first World Cup to be held in the Arab world.

The host nation, Qatar, will face Ecuador in the opening match of what is already a controversial tournament.

The Gulf state’s treatment of migrant workers, women and the LGBTQ community has prompted widening condemnation.

Former French international, Marcel Desailly, urges the public to focus on the game.

“Think about the period during which the World Cup is being played. The idea that a large part of the players is ready is striking and it will benefit this World Cup, we will see great games. We’re going to see some intense games. We’re going to have some very high-level games”, said the former French international.

Qatar, a country of barely three million people, is one of the world’s biggest producers of natural gas.

Some estimates put total infrastructure spending over the past decade at $200 billion.

