Check Out How Nigerian Blogger Describes Shatta Wale While Comparing Him To Burnaboy

A Nigerian blogger has described Shatta Wale using “disrespectful” words while comparing him to Nigerian musician Burnaboy.

Check out screenshots of the blogger below.

The Nigerian blogger called “Gbos Gist Blog” described Ghanaian Dancehall and Reggae artists as “Ghanaian rising singer” while being compared to their musician, Burnaboy.

– Advertisement –





He said; “The battle line has been drawn as Ghanian rising singer, Shatta Wale challenges Nigerian global singer, Burnaboy to live freestyle rap battle to determine the most talented”

He made tthis “disrespectful” caption after Shatta Wale threw a challenge to compete lyrically at the Accra sports stadium in Ghana.

In the comments section of his post, he was backed by Nigerians who also used harsh words like “How can you compare a Grammy awards winner to a Ghanaian artist who is not known anyway”

Another person said; “Local champion looking for fame”

The Nigerian blogger was supported by his fellow Nigerian commenters, check out the comments below.

The Nigerian blogger claims Shatta Wale is a “Ghanaian rising singer” he cannot be compared to Burnaboy who is a Grammy award winner.

Source; Oalenews

Content created and supplied by: Oalenews (via Opera

News )