CHAN 2021: Title race enters final stretch

The CHAN competition is now in the finals. The quarter finals saw breathtaking moments with teams like Cameroon, Mali, Morocco and Guinea showing their prowess to move to the next stage.

Despite this, It was a hurdle for the Leopards of DR Congo when they met Cameroon. A number of their players and staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Morocco also qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN) after beating Zambia. The title defenders seem to mean their words and are making their intentions clear. Dozens of Moroccan fans flocked Cameroon to show support to their teams. After securing a slot in the semis, Morocco is now determined to lift this cup.

We also have an in depth analysis on the state of this competition through Africanews sports journalist and correspondent from Senegal, Johnson Wahany Sambou.

Sourced from Africanews