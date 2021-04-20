Chad: President Idriss Déby secures sixth term in office

– Advertisement –





President of Chad Idriss Déby, has secured a sixth term in office after obtaining almost 80% of votes in the recently held presidential election.

According to Provisional results, President Déby is on track to win the election to extend his 30 years in power.

Prior to the election the opposition boycotted the process, alleging violence by the security forces.

There are reports of celebrations in the capital, N’Djamena after provisional results were declared.

But the Chadian leader is having to occupy himself with ongoing fight between the military and some rebels who were advancing to the capital.

The government has said it has repulsed the rebels killing more than 300.

President Deby pushed through a new constitution in 2018 that made it possible for him to run again.

He reinstated term limits in the new constitution but that would let him stay in power until 2033.

68-year-old Deby is a former army officer who came to power in 1990 after he overthrew autocratic leader Hissene Habre.

His critics say he is trying to create a monarchy with his attempt to solidify power.

He has played a key role in the fight against Islamist militants in West and Central Africa during his presidency.

Chad under Deby is also one of the largest contributors to the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali.

Source: Africafeeds.com