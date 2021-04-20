Uganda sacks national team coach after AFCON fiasco

Uganda on Monday announced the sacking of Jonathan McKinstry as head coach of the national football team.

“The Head Coach of the Uganda Men’s National team, Johnathan McKinstry, has today reached an agreement with FUFA to bring an end to his 18 months at the helm of the Uganda Cranes,” the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) said in a statement.

The federation had asked McKinstry to step aside following the team’s poor show at the CHAN in Cameroon.

The 35-year old was also not in charge as the east African country played its last two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers (AFCON) against Burkina Faso and Malawi.

Uganda failed to qualify for the 24-team competition to be held in Cameroon next year, drawing outrage from football fans in the country.

McKinstry’s tenure lasted just one year and a half.

The national team has also been hit by a string of retirements since the AFCON disappointment.

Veteran goalkeeper and national team captain Dennis Onyango is one of three players who have announced retirement from international duty.

Sourced from Africanews