Chad: Military transitional government rejects talks with rebels

Chad’s new military transitional government has refused to hold talks with rebels as the country finds a way out of the current political crisis.

The rebels have been blamed for the death of ex-president Idriss Deby at the battle front this month when they clashed with soldiers.

On Sunday the rebel group known as Fact said it was joining other armed groups, who oppose Deby’s son.

General Mahamat Idriss Deby is now heading the transitional government for the next 18 months.

But in a televised speech, the military spokesman, Gen. Azem Bermandoa Agouma, said “Faced with this situation that endangers Chad and the stability of the entire sub-region, this is not the time for mediation or negotiation with outlaws.”

He added that the rebels are seeking to collaborate with “several groups of jihadists and traffickers who served as mercenaries in Libya.”

Gen Déby, 37, has said the army will hold democratic elections in 18 months but he doesn’t have the full support of the army with the opposition also rejecting the takeover by the military calling it a coup.

On Friday after holding a meeting the African Union (AU) called for the restoration of civilian rule in Chad.

In a statement, the AU Peace and Security Council, expressed its “grave concern” about the establishment of a military council headed by the son of the late president.

