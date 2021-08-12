Chad celebrates 61 years of independence with a military parade

Chad marks 61 years of independence with a large military parade in N’Djamena in the presence of Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, president of the Transitional Military Council (TMC)since the death of his father Idriss Déby Itno in April.-

The Chadian army, considered as one of the leading armies in the region, demonstrated its strength by deploying a number of artillery.

The heavy artillery composed of tanks, armored vehicles, long-range guns and other combat vehicles were displayed during this military parade. The army also flew some 20 aircraft, including Russian-made helicopters and attack aircraft.

Dressed as a four-star general, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno was in the front row of the main gallery, surrounded by the 14 generals

Youssouf Mahamat Yaro, Mayor of the second district of N’Djamena says:

“We have seen a massive turnout of people. You know that the transition is the military, and everyone has come to show their support, a very special endorsement. This shows quite clearly that the CMT (Transitional Military Council) is 200% accepted, I repeat – 200%”

– The Chadian army is facing multiple challenges –

In the southwestern Lake Chad region, the army has been fighting the Nigerian group Boko Haram or its splinter branch, the Islamic State in West Africa (Iswap), since 2015. At least 26 soldiers were killed last week in the largest attack since the death of Marshal Déby.

Chad also participates in the anti-jihadist force of the regional organization G5 Sahel (also including Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger).

Finally, in the Tibesti massif (north) and on the border with Libya, the army is fighting rebels and gold miners.

“Peace, stability and security are the matrix that underpins all the actions of the CMT,” said General Mahamat Idriss Deby in his address to the nation on Tuesday.

“It is for good reason that substantial resources have been mobilized to ensure the security of goods and people, preserve the integrity of our territory and guarantee stability,” he added.

On the announcement of President Déby’s death, his son assumed the titles of President of the Republic and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. He promised “free and democratic” elections at the end of an 18-month renewable transition period, but did not rule out an extension of the transition.

Sourced from Africanews