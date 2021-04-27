Chad: Anti-government protests turn violent resulting in deaths

– Advertisement –





Protests against the military council in Chad have turned violent with reports of at least two people dying.

A man was shot dead in Moundou, in southern Chad while another person was killed when protesters attacked a bus in the capital N’Djamena.

The protests were called by the opposition coalition defying a ban placed on demonstrations.

Police had earlier on Tuesday broken up several demonstrations in the capital, N’Djamena.

They also fired tear gas at the demonstrators burn tyres in several neighbourhoods of the city.

Footage from the protests there has been tweeted by journalists.

Les #Tchad-iens manifestent contre la junte du Conseil Militaire de Transition. Au moment de publier cette vidéo, les manifestants ont été dispersés. Forte odeur de gaz lacrymogène. Un manifestant est tué à Moundou au sud du pays. pic.twitter.com/9Mp1t5wQUT — Bello Bakary Mana (@belbak) April 27, 2021

Chad’s military seized power following death of President Idriss Déby who was killed while visiting troops fighting rebels.

The ruling military council is headed by the former president’s son, Mahamat Idriss Déby Kaka.

Protests have begun in parts of Chad today as some opposition & civil society demand return to constitutional order.

Meanwhile some demonstrators say they protesting over France’s support of the military council.

(Video: Facebook Ray Kim Edm) pic.twitter.com/by1vTPU0bl — Samira Sawlani (@samirasawlani) April 27, 2021

General Mahamat Idriss Deby is now heading the transitional government for the next 18 months.

The new military transitional government has refused to hold talks with rebels as the country finds a way out of the current political crisis.

Gen Déby, 37, has said the army will hold democratic elections in 18 months but he doesn’t have the full support of the army with the opposition also rejecting the takeover by the military calling it a coup.

Last week after holding a meeting the African Union (AU) called for the restoration of civilian rule in Chad.

In a statement, the AU Peace and Security Council, expressed its “grave concern” about the establishment of a military council headed by the son of the late president.

On Monday the military council named former prime minister Albert Pahimi Padacke, who was runner-up in the Sahel country’s April 11 presidential election, as interim premier.

Pahimi Padacke was the last prime minister under president Idriss Deby Itno.

He will head a transitional government whose members will be named or revoked by the new junta leader, the decree said.

Source: Africafeeds.com

