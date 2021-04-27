You are here
Africa West Africa World 

Chad: Anti-government protests turn violent resulting in deaths

Elwin Mandowa , , , , , ,

– Advertisement –

Protests against the military council in Chad have turned violent with reports of at least two people dying.

A man was shot dead in Moundou, in southern Chad while another person was killed when protesters attacked a bus in the capital N’Djamena.

The protests were called by the opposition coalition defying a ban placed on demonstrations.

Police had earlier on Tuesday broken up several demonstrations in the capital, N’Djamena.

They also fired tear gas at the demonstrators burn tyres in several neighbourhoods of the city.

– Advertisement –

Footage from the protests there has been tweeted by journalists.

Chad’s military seized power following death of President Idriss Déby who was killed while visiting troops fighting rebels.

The ruling military council is headed by the former president’s son, Mahamat Idriss Déby Kaka.

– Advertisement –

General Mahamat Idriss Deby is now heading the transitional government for the next 18 months.

The new military transitional government has refused to hold talks with rebels as the country finds a way out of the current political crisis.

General Mahamat Idriss Deby is leading the military council

Gen Déby, 37, has said the army will hold democratic elections in 18 months but he doesn’t have the full support of the army with the opposition also rejecting the takeover by the military calling it a coup.

Last week after holding a meeting the African Union (AU) called for the restoration of civilian rule in Chad.

In a statement, the AU Peace and Security Council, expressed its “grave concern” about the establishment of a military council headed by the son of the late president.

On Monday the military council named former prime minister Albert Pahimi Padacke, who was runner-up in the Sahel country’s April 11 presidential election, as interim premier.

Pahimi Padacke was the last prime minister under president Idriss Deby Itno.

He will head a transitional government whose members will be named or revoked by the new junta leader, the decree said.

Chad: Military transitional government rejects talks with rebels

Source: Africafeeds.com

Sourced from Africa Feeds

Follow and like us:

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Follow by Email