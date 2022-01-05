CAN 2021: The Lions ready to “roar”, as Ismaïla Sarr joins team in Dakar

Senegal striker Ismaila Sarr left London on Tuesday to join his country’s squad for the African Cup of Nations after a tussle with his English club Watford, the national federation (FSF) said.

The FSF said in a statement, Ismaïla Sarr who departed London at 11 30 will join the Lions’ training before their departure for Cameroon, where the CAN will take place from January 9 to February 6.

Ismaïla Sarr was able to “board the Air France flight in London at 11.30am today (January 4) and will arrive in Dakar in the early evening,” the FSF said in a statement.

The Senegalese, among the favourites for the competition, were due to take off on Tuesday evening after being received by President Macky Sall.

The 23-year-old striker was at the heart of a dispute between the FSF and Watford, 17th in the Premier League.

The FSF had accused Watford of “blocking” the player and seeking “by all means” to prevent him from playing for the national team.

Watford defended itself by issuing a statement saying that the player had not recovered from a knee ligament injury sustained on 20 November against Manchester United and that the club had duly informed its federation.

The FSF did not say what had caused Watford to change its mind.

The Senegalese National Team on Monday evening had its final training session ahead of the tournament.

Sourced from Africanews