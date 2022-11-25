Cameroon fans upbeat despite defeat to Swiss

They flinched at every threat from the opposition and rued missed opportunities.

Cameroonian fans gathered in Yaounde in big numbers to watch their team take on Switzerland in the first game of Group G at the Qatar World Cup on Thursday (Nov. 24).

Despite a Breel Embolo goal handing the Swiss victory, the Cameroonians remain unfazed.

“We saw some excellent soccer in the first half, but in the second half it was not the case. We got sloppy and that’s why Embolo had the opportunity to put that first goal. We don’t blame him, he is a compatriot, he only played for his federation and we congratulate him.”

Cameroon were the better side in the opening half and might have had the lead as Karl Toko Ekambi, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting and Martin Hongla all missed good chances as the Swiss struggled to find their footing.

“Impossible is not Cameroonian. The president of the federation, Samuel Eto’o, said that we would come back with the cup. We lost the first game but there is still the second and third game. We are sure we will win them.

Cameroon’s loss means no African country has won a match at the World Cup. Group G also has Brazil and Serbia.

Sourced from Africanews