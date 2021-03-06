CAF presidency: FIFA seeks consensus in support of Motsepe

Final stretch and negotiations, in the race for the presidency of the Confederation of African Football. While the South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe takes advantage of the rallying support from FIFA, the Senegalese Augustin Senghor has thrown his weight in support of the South African businessman.

Negotiations are still ongoing to decide whether to support a single candidate while others are given various positions within the confederation.

The move has attracted a lot of criticism but Sengor believe their unity is drawn from the love of football

“I would say that the virtues of sport, and of football, in particular, are virtues that bring people closer together, it goes through the players so that it can be a football that brings humanity together,” Sengor

Senghor further reaffirmed his independence as a candidate, refuting claims by reports that his candidature is supported by FIFA.

“For some people or the press, you hear them say this one is the Fifa candidate, this one is the candidate of so-and-so. I claim to be the candidate of Africa, for Africa first,” Senghor said.

FIFA had asked the four contestants to reach a deal where Motsepe is to be the president, Sengor the vice president Ahmed Yahya second vice-president, and Jacques Anouma special advisor to the president. The for are set to agree this Saturday in Rabat during Africa Under 20 cup of nations final

The CAF Presidential election is scheduled to be held in Rabat, Morocco on March 12.

Sourced from Africanews