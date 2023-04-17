BUSINESS EVENT: Japan-Africa Investment Ecosystem Co-Creation Forum

WHO: African Development Bank, KEIZAI DOYUKAI, United Nations Development Program

WHEN: April 24th 2023; Time: 13:00-15:45(Tokyo), 4:00-6:45 (Abidjan)

WHERE: Hotel Grand Arc Hanzomon and Online (Hybrid event)

On 24th April 2023, the African Development Bank, KEIZAI DOYUKAI and the United Nations Development Program will host a special business event for Japanese business leaders. The theme of the event is “Co-creating an investment ecosystem and business opportunities in Africa, to achieve sustainable growth with strong partnership with Japan.”

As part of the programme, African Development Bank President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina will give a lecture, which will be followed by a panel discussion between distinguished speakers from Africa and Japan. Dr. Adesina will join the panel.

During the 8th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD8) held in August 2022, Japanese Prime Minister Mr. Fumio Kishida announced that the government of Japan would continue to work as “a partner growing together with Africa,” and would help realize sustainable development focusing on “people.” Japan also promised to provide further development support and to enforce investment with a focus on startups from Japan to Africa.

Also during TICAD8, Dr. Adesina met with Mr. Mutsuo Iwai, Chairperson, Africa Project Team, KEIZAI DOYUKAI; Chairperson of the Board, Japan Tobacco Inc. and Mr. Ken Shibusawa, Vice-Chairperson, Africa Project Team, KEIZAI DOYUKAI; CEO of Shibusawa and Company, Inc. The parties exchanged views on an “Africa Impact Investment Fund” proposed by KEIZAI DOYUKAI, to foster co-creation of an investment ecosystem between Africa and Japan.

In November 2022, the African Development Bank and KEIZAI DOYUKAI signed a “Statement of Intent” to strengthen cooperation and business ties between Africa and Japan. Further to this, on 6 January 2023, a fund management company, “&Capital Inc.” (Mr. Shibusawa as the Founder and CEO) was established in Japan, to promote implementation of the “Africa Impact Fund”.

Africa continues to hold massive potential as an investment destination, with growing entrepreneurs engaging a market of 1.3 billion people. These young entrepreneurs are emerging to solve social issues by implementing the latest technology or leapfrogging. To support start-ups and create innovative business models and technologies, the event will focus on developing an investment ecosystem to strengthen the collaboration among start-ups, private sectors, funds, and international organizations in Africa and Japan.

Event Agenda

Part 1 (13:00-14:00): Lecture – Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of African Development Bank Group

Theme: Co-creating an Investment Ecosystem between Africa and Japan

13:00-13:05 Opening Remarks Mr. Yoshinori Yamashita Vice Chairman, KEIZAI DOYUKAI; Representative Director, Chairperson, Ricoh Company, 13:05-13:10 Remarks from our honored guest Mr. Ichiro Aisawa President, Japan-AU Parliamentary Friendship League; Member, House of Representatives 13:10-13:15 Introductory Remarks Mr. Ken Shibusawa Vice-Chairperson, Africa Project Team, KEIZAI DOYUKAI; CEO of Shibusawa and Company; Founder and CEO of &Capital Inc. 13:15-13:30 Lecture Dr. Akinwumi Adesina President, African Development Bank Group 13:30-13:55 Q&A Moderated by Mr. Mutsuo Iwai Chairperson, Africa Project Team, KEIZAI DOYUKAI; Chairperson of the Board, Japan Tobacco Inc 13:55-14:00 Closing Remarks Mr. Mutsuo Iwai Chairperson, Africa Project Team, KEIZAI DOYUKAI; Chairperson of the Board, Japan Tobacco Inc 14:00-14:15 Break

Part 2 (14:15-15:30): Panel Discussion

Theme : Creating Impact in Africa -through collaboration among startups, private sectors, funds and international organizations

Moderator Mr. Satoshi Shimoda Senior Staff Writer, Nikkei Inc. Presentations and Discussion by distinguished panelists [Multilateral Development Bank] Dr. Akinwumi Adesina President, African Development Bank Group [Impact Fund] Dr. Ayodele Odusola Resident Representative of UNDP South Africa (Online participation) Mr. Ken Shibusawa Vice-Chairperson, Africa Project Team, KEIZAI DOYUKAI; CEO of Shibusawa and Company, Inc.; Founder and CEO, &Capital Inc [Startup Company] Ms. Palesa Motaung COO of Agrikool Mr. Makoto Gouda CEO of Noppon Biodiesel Fuel Co., Ltd. [Japanese Corporation] Mr. Hajime Kawamura Special Advisor of Marubeni Corporation

Please click here to register.

For English registration page, please select and change the language as below.

To access the event live streaming click here.

Webinar ID : 962 1414 2884

Passcode : 432673

African Development Bank Group