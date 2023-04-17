The Role of Custodians in Enhancing Talents from Northern Nigeria

Emerging talents in Nigeria face a range of challenges that hinders their success and prevent them from reaching their full potential. We’ve seen this over the years with the dramatic rise and critical fall of many great talents in the country. And this goes on to pose an inquest on what must be done to sustain these talents in a country that many have defined as the epicentre of entertainment, arts and culture in Africa.

From lack of funding to limited opportunities and infrastructure, copyright infringement, political instability and Lack of mentorship and guidance, emerging talents usually find themselves immersed in a cloud of uncertainties over the growth and trajectory of their careers. Across Nigeria, while talents thrive in the Southernmost parts of the country, the same can not be often said about talents emerging from Northern Nigeria.

Emerging talents in Northern Nigeria face a range of challenges that hampers their full potential. And these could be attributed to certain perceptions relating to varying socio-cultural values between the two regions – while southern Nigeria has a more liberal approach to things that would be considered appealing to spectators and talents alike, Northern Nigeria has a little less liberal and more conservative approach. This, however, is not to say that there is a talent deficit in Nothern Nigeria.

Young Nigerians gather at a Live Show in Kaduna Nigeria

Northern Nigeria has a rich historic and cultural heritage that transcends what we know now. And over the years, we’ve seen excellent and astounding talents from the region. However, certain narratives that have been tied to the region in recent times seem to portray the region as far behind in the contribution to the title of Africa’s epicentre of arts and entertainment which Nigeria is.

The Problem, Really

There are a number of problems, really, but one problem that stands out is the position of the media and every other custodian of arts and culture in telling stories from Nothern Nigeria. These custodians of talents can play a significant role in enhancing talents from Northern Nigeria by providing a platform for showcasing these talents to a wider audience. By highlighting the accomplishments of talented individuals from the region, the media can inspire others to pursue their own talents and encourage them to believe in their abilities.

One way the media can also support talent development in Northern Nigeria is by creating awareness of the opportunities that exist in various fields. This could include promoting events that showcase talent or providing information on scholarships and grants available to support education and training.

Fasaha Cafe Courtyard Playing host to Kaduna Emerging Artist

Just recently, Fasaha Cafe Courtyard played host to the Light Up Show by Tisann, an emerging hip-hop fusion artiste based in Kaduna, Northern Nigeria. The show was named after his new single, which is available on all streaming platforms, the show was an opportunity for Tisann to showcase his talent and connect with his audience while also building a wider reach and fanbase.

Kaduna Emerging Artist Tisann

The two-hour showcase was a journey through Tisann’s decade-long music career, as he narrated the stories behind his lyrics. From love and heartbreak to hopes and aspirations. Events like these play a key role in reshaping the perception around the creative space in Northern Nigeria, while also building an aspirational feeling for Nigerians from Northern Nigeria.

The Light Up Show was positioned as more than just a music concert; the intimate setting of the Fasaha Cafe Courtyard allowed for personal interactions between the artist and his fans, making the experience even more special.

For Fasaha, the Light Up Show was a testament to their commitment to showcasing and elevating emerging creative talent in Northern Nigeria which is something every custodian of arts and culture needs to do in other to tell authentic stories about and from Nothern Nigeria.

For the longest, the talent hub has been positioned as a platform to promote local artists and place Kaduna at the centre of the creative revolution.

In line with what Fasaha is currently doing, custodians can help to create a positive image of Northern Nigeria by highlighting the accomplishments of talented individuals from the region. This could help to attract more investment and support for talent development initiatives.

In summary, the media can play a crucial role in enhancing talents from Northern Nigeria by creating awareness of the opportunities that exist, showcasing successful talent stories, and connecting talented individuals with potential sponsors and investors.

Sourced From Nigerian Music