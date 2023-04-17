How Morocco’s Hakimi tricked his wife into divorce

The Moroccan footballer, Achraf Hakimi is reported to have tricked his wife Hiba Abouk (36) into divorce in which she may end up completely empty-handed financially when they separate.

The French magazine “First Mag” reports that Hiba Abouk originally demanded half of the footballer’s fortune – but that will not happen.

Apparently Hakimi entered his mother as a beneficiary for his payslips and that means legally his mother receives or has received all his earnings.

The Bild in Germany also reported on the story stating that Hakimi appears to own far less on paper than he truly deserves.

This means “his wife would only receive a small part of his actually earned assets in a property division,” the Bild reported.

Hiba Abouk though has a successful career and should not be worried about the current situation of her soon-to-be ex-husband.

Hakimi charged with rape

The Paris Saint-Germain defender was charged last month with rape by French prosecutors.

Hakimi, 24, was questioned by prosecutors about accusations made by a 24-year-old woman, and subsequently charged.

The Madrid-born player, was a key part of Morocco‘s historic run to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar last year.

A PSG spokesman said last month that the club “gives its support” to Hakimi and “places its trust in the justice system”.

Hakimi allegedly paid for his accuser to travel to his home in the Paris suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt while his wife and children were away on holiday.

The woman went to a police station and was questioned by prosecutors.

Hakimi had since then appeared at the FIFA Best awards ceremony in Paris, where he was named in the FIFPro men’s world team of the year.

His lawyer Fanny Colin said Hakimi “firmly denies all the accusations against him” and that he was the victim of “an attempted racket”.

She said Hakimi welcomed the charge laid against him because “he finally has the possibility to defend himself”.

Rachel Flore Pardo, the lawyer for the alleged victim, told AFP: “My client maintains everything that she said. She made the choice to speak exclusively to prosecutors and does not want the affair to become a media issue, mainly to protect her safety.”

Under French law, being charged does not necessarily mean the case will go to trial.

