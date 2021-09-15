Burundi seeks to revamp the Bujumbura port

Burundi last week launched a modernization project to the port of Bujumbura in a bid to boost efficiency to its operations. The project will be financed and implemented by Japan and is estimated to cost about 31 million US dollars.

“This project comes at the right time because Burundi is in the process of developing trade relations with countries in the region,” President Evariste Ndayishimiye said.

The port has never been modernized since its construction in 1950. A lot of work is planned to bring it up to the standard.

“There is the dredging of the port basin, so if there is the dredging of the port basin, you understand that the big boats and the big ships will be able to dock with their weight without any problem. We will have reached the required level so that such boats can navigate without problems and dock without any difficulties” JacqueBigirimana, the Director-General of the Maritime Authority said.

According to official data, this port, which in 2020 handled more than 200,000 tonnes, will exceed 500,000 tonnes.

The port of Bujumbura is one of the main entry points on Lake Tanganyika, along with the port of Kalemia in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Kigoma in Tanzania and Mpulungu in Zambia.

Sourced from Africanews