Burna Boy not ‘new cat’ – Ghanaian singer, Stonebwoy replies Davido

Ghanaian dancehall artist, Stonebwoy, has disagreed with Davido’s assertion that Grammy-award winner, Burna Boy, is a “new cat” in the music industry.

The ‘Activate’ crooner said contrary to Davido’s claim, Burna Boy is a music legend.

He stated this in a recent interview with GoldMyne TV.

He said, “Burna Boy is not a new cat to me because Burna has been there for more than a decade.

“If Davido said that, I honestly do not believe that he means that outrightly. New cats would be Rema, Ruger them. So, I don’t believe Davido meant that but also if you ask me, I think Wizkid and Davido had have a fair share of international appeal earlier than Burna.”

