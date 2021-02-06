“Buhari Is Not Who We Think He Is“

Singer, Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife Balogun has said that Nigeria is devoid of a government because President Buhari is not who people think he is.

The 9-year-old made this remark during a recent Instagram live video. Boluwatife’s mother, Shola Ogudu was shocked when he mentioned “Jubril” of Sundan.

Information Nigeria recalls that Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) claimed that Jubril is the man impersonating President Buhari in Aso Rock.

Speaking further, the youngster addressed those, who accused him of being a “show off.” He made it clear that he is does not care if some people do not like him. He also advised fans to exhibit good behaviors and be respectful.

Watch the video below: