Budding singer Lucid to drop ‘Tatashe’ Oct 26

Victor Barnabas Nanribetmun, the fast-rising Nigerian singer better known as Lucid, is set to drop a new song titled ‘Tatashe’ on October 26.

Advertisement

The Abuja born singer announced the release date in a statement sent to TheCable Lifestyle on Tuesday.

Speaking on the project, Lucid said the song was inspired by personal experience.

“Tatashe was inspired by my personal experience and it took me 20 minutes to compose. Tatashe is about a guy professing his love for a girl who is supposedly his friend,” he said.

Advertisement

“Knowing that she has feelings for him and she is trying hide it somehow. But he is trying to take it to the next level by letting her know about his feelings and intentions towards her, hoping she opens up, and she loves him in return.”

The musician expressed optimism that the song would help promote love and positivity among people.

“(It’ll help in) spreading love and positivity. Making people open up more about their relationships and intentions towards their partners and people they love generally. Instead of hiding it, make it known.. it’s better that way,” he added.

Advertisement

Lucid said both young and old people would find the project relatable because its lyrics contain common slangs used by Nigerians.

The singer, who hails from Plateau state, is signed to O’ Records.

You can pre-order the song here.

Advertisement

Copyright 2022 TheCable. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from TheCable.

Follow us on twitter @Thecablestyle

Sourced From Nigerian Music