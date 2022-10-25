Ghana: Ruling party MPs demand the sacking of the finance minister

– Advertisement –





Members of parliament from Ghana’s ruling party on Tuesday asked the country’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo to sack his finance minister.

The blame the finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta and one of his deputies for eroding the confidence in the country’s economy.

The MPs told reporters in Accra that sacking the finance minister who is also the President’s cousin will “restore hope in the financial sector”.

Ghana is facing its worst economic crisis in a generation. The cedi currency is in its worst state in 15 years, falling nearly 20% against the dollar, and consumer inflation is hovering at a 21-year high of 37.2%.

The country is yet to secure a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revive the economy.

– Advertisement –



Speaking on behalf of about 80 of the 137 NPP MPs, Andy Appiah-Kubi said the members of parliament would not take part in any business of government and would boycott budget hearings until its demands are met.

“We have voiced our concerns to the president…without any positive response,” Appiah-Kubi said.

“Until such persons are made to resign or otherwise removed from office, we…will not participate in any business of government.”

The president has in the past refused to yield to calls to sack his finance minister, saying he has performed well in office.

– Advertisement –





The opposition NDC parliamentarians have also said on Tuesday that they would file a motion for Ofori-Atta’s impeachment.

Source: Africafeeds.com