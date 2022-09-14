Brooklyn music festival Afropunk returns to its roots in Fort Greene

After sitting out two years because of the pandemic, Afropunk returned to New York City for its Brooklyn edition over the weekend of Sept. 10 and 11. For two days through sunshine and rainfall, artists spanning rap, rock, alternative R&B, and Afrobeats converged in Fort Greene’s Commodore Barry Park, where they performed in front of a crowd estimated at almost 10,000 people each day, according to a festival spokesperson. Many who attended hailed its return, saying it provided a place for Black expression in all forms.

“This is where Afropunk is now: It’s still a safe space for black people of all creeds of the diaspora to pull up and be together and fellowship,” said Isaac Campbell, who DJs under the stage name MoreSoupPlease. Campbell was originally a photographer for Afropunk years ago before realizing he could also pursue one of his other passions: music.

Campbell, who’d played the cello for years, began looking into DJing. His performance at Afropunk on Saturday was his first-ever festival appearance — and a place to find and build a supportive audience.

“This is a Black space of allies, and we come here to do us,” Campbell said.