Black British Classical foundation shows support to next monarch

In a show of support to the next monarch and his inclusive coronation, the Black British Classical foundation will be giving a post coronation concert of May 7th.

But as the whole of Great Britain along side the world prepares for the coronation of the kingdom’s next monarch, opinions about the empire’s colonial past and King Charles’ inclusivity bid are divided.

“I think he’s genuine in trying to include everyone. I kind of get that from him. I don’t think it’s particularly a pretense. So yeah, I think he would include and want to include everyone,” shares Yvonne Davis, singer.

Nevertheless, opinion polls show weakening support for the monarchy, as the kingdom battles double-digit inflation, currently eroding living standards, pushing many to question the expense of the coronation, ongoing family drama and the possible dissonance between the new ruler and his people.

“I just feel like there’s a lot of kind of messages behind the royal family that we would benefit from not having and it seems like they don’t take the responsibility or accountability for the image that they put across and the ideas that they, you know, not explicitly share, but they also don’t talk against them either. So it’s kind of like, I don’t know, I’m not a fan, but I am just one person,” says Clara White, second alto for the Black British Classical foundation.

The festivities have been tailored to better reflect modern Britain, where about 18% of the population describe themselves as belonging to an ethnic minority.

For the first time in British history, religious leaders representing Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim and Sikh traditions will play an active role in the ceremony.

The music will feature pieces written and performed by artists from each of the U.K.’s four nations and throughout the Commonwealth.

Sourced from Africanews