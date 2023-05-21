BJ Sam releases song seeking peace in Ukraine

A singer and music producer, BJ Sam, is calling on Russian invaders to drop their weapons and embrace peace in the war-country, Ukraine.

The song titled, Show Some Love, features 23 artistes from different parts of the world.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the song, the singer said, “I believe that if the world can sing with one voice, there would not be any reason to continue the war which has already cost so many lives and properties. The shedding of precious human blood is needless, and should stop.”

Musicians featured on the song include Aya Nova, and Sonya (Ukraine); Brazilian saxophonist, Angelo Torres; Swedish bassist, Magnus Rosén; British rapper and actress, Melanie Gayle; Australian singer and actress, Rae Leigh; American singer and actress, Hillary Hawkins; Swedish singer, Mikael Erlandsson; French singers Sylvie Burger and Adeline Doré; Jamaican singer, Jah Rain; Bulgarian singer, Joanna Dragneva; Ghanaian gospel singer, Diana Hopeson; Multicultural singer Brazilian artist, Marcia Mar; Nigerian singer and drummer, Adewale Laoye; and children from a Montessori school in France.